The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,236 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,545 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

