The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wulff Hansen & CO.

Wulff Hansen & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $103.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

