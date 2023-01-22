The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

