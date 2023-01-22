Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for THG (LON:THG)

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 391.75 ($4.78).

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 54.54 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £771.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84. THG has a 1-year low of GBX 31.15 ($0.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.24 ($1.94).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

