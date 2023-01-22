THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

THGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on THG in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded THG from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded THG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.00.

THG Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. THG has a 12 month low of C$0.00 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

