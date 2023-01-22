Threshold Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $231.20 million and $10.79 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00040549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00224046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002864 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02409601 USD and is up 8.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $31,667,200.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

