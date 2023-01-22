Threshold (T) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $239.57 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00029908 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017789 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00225731 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000831 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02330837 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $10,612,365.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

