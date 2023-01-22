Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Update

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 over the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,948. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

