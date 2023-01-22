TomoChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.27 Million (TOMO)

TomoChain (TOMO) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One TomoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TomoChain has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $33.27 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain launched on July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,072,688 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee.TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TomoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TomoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

