Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Increases Dividend to $1.49 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 1.4923 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Up 1.8 %

TRMLF opened at $51.31 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $63.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

