Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $256.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $238.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

