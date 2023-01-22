Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 396.60 ($4.84).

TRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.51) to GBX 403 ($4.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.61) to GBX 480 ($5.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.53) to GBX 350 ($4.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Trainline Stock Performance

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 304.10 ($3.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15,205.00. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 416.69 ($5.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 329.22.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

