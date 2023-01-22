TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Up 27.3% in December

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,416.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 219,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,907. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). TransAlta had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

