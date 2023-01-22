Traxx Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.98 Million (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Traxx token can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Traxx has a total market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $226,652.88 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

