Tribe (TRIBE) Achieves Market Cap of $115.30 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001115 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $115.30 million and approximately $609,347.78 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

