TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.29%. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCBK stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 12.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 120,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after buying an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

