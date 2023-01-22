TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. On average, analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCBK stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $58.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

