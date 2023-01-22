TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Cowen reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $444,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,343.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

TriNet Group Stock Up 3.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 35,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,371.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNET stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.10. 267,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,606. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.