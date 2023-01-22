Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Insider Purchases £21,108.48 in Stock

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) insider Sarah Whitney acquired 32,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £21,108.48 ($25,757.75).

Tritax EuroBox Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:EBOX opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £276.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.60. Tritax EuroBox plc has a 52-week low of GBX 57.70 ($0.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.40 ($1.36).

Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

About Tritax EuroBox

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 143.75 ($1.75).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

