Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of TGI opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $641.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.66.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 859,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Triumph Group by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 827,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after buying an additional 626,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

