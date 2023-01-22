TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $147.89

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 147.89 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 190.30 ($2.32). TUI shares last traded at GBX 184.05 ($2.25), with a volume of 3,633,884 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUI. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.53) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.21) target price on TUI in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on TUI from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 100 ($1.22) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 133 ($1.62).

TUI Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

