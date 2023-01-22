U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.46 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

