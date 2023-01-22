UBS Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $55.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $253.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 136.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

