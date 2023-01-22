UBS Group Boosts National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 1,050

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 960 ($11.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.89) to GBX 1,020 ($12.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.03) price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,072.50 ($13.09).

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,035 ($12.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,015.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,031.73. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,277.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

National Grid Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a GBX 17.84 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 6,419.75%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

