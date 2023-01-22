UBS Group Boosts National Grid (LON:NG) Price Target to GBX 1,050

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from GBX 960 ($11.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.89) to GBX 1,020 ($12.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.03) price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,072.50 ($13.09).
National Grid Stock Performance
Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 1,035 ($12.63) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,015.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,031.73. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 10.51 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,271.46 ($15.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,277.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
National Grid Cuts Dividend
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.