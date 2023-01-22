Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Update

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 290,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFI. TheStreet lowered shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unifi

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,040.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,003 shares of company stock worth $749,894. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

Unifi Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 107,502 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Unifi during the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unifi by 33.2% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 89,582 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 199.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 769,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UFI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 183,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 0.95. Unifi has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Articles

