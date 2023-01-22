Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Short Interest Update

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 290,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFI. TheStreet lowered shares of Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Unifi
In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $709,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,691,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,040.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,003 shares of company stock worth $749,894. 12.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi
Unifi Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UFI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 183,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $144.86 million, a P/E ratio of -89.21 and a beta of 0.95. Unifi has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $23.11.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $179.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.90 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Unifi Company Profile
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unifi (UFI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.