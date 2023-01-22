United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UCBI. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 794,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $39.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.