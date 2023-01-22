United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $154.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

