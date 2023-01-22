United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Update

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 966,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

USM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:USM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 525,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,687. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $35,964.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,981 shares in the company, valued at $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

