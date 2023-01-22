UNIUM (UNM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.76 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $102.76 million and $957.13 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $35.33 or 0.00153271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00418221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.09 or 0.29356040 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00643151 BTC.

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.58321991 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $925.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

