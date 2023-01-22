UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 15,104 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 836,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

