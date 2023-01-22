UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,651 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.54.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $97.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.