UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $254.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.81. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

