UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 1.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after acquiring an additional 803,252 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,176,000 after acquiring an additional 220,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.10. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.