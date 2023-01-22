UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

