UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.1% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

NYSE SPGI opened at $368.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $425.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

