UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 236 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

