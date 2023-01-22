UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 316 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Waste Management stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

