USD Coin (USDC) Market Cap Tops $43.44 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $43.44 billion and approximately $3.25 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003103 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00421653 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,639.43 or 0.29596959 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.00663626 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,441,415,378 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.