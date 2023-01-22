VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for 1.2% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,429,000 after purchasing an additional 937,824 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,317,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 170.0% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 449,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 283,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 221,930 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.35. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.