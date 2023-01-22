Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.4% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $178,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.79. The company had a trading volume of 165,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.82. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $243.12.

