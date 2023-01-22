Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.3% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after buying an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,299,000 after buying an additional 95,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $363.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.