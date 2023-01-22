Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ieq Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,119 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,632,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,189,000 after acquiring an additional 119,979 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,113,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

