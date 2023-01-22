Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 120.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

