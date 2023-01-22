Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,923. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.18.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

