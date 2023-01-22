Velas 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $66.55 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00076222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00058353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024320 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,404,748,357 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404,748,356 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

