Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $2.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.26.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

VLDR stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 384.34%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 243,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $26,580. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

