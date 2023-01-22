Venus USDC (vUSDC) Hits Market Cap of $104.08 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.08 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.17 or 0.00416592 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.88 or 0.29241713 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.72 or 0.00649081 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02181885 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,809,391.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

