Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,377,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,630,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.