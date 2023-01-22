Vertcoin Trading Up 0.6% This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $130,360.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,781.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00385252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.00768628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00095577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00564199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00193227 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,942,222 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

