Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently -16.66%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Vertiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

